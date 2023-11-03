BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Accuses Mahua Moitra Of Creating Fake Narrative, Says She Went Beyond All Limits Of Decency

Aparajita Sarangi has said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra has crossed all limits of decency. In her statement, she has said, "...She went beyond all limits of decency.

(FILE PHOTO/ANI)

New Delhi: Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP and member of the Parliament Ethics Committee has said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra has crossed all limits of decency. In her statement, she has said, “…She went beyond all limits of decency. We had invited Mahua Moitra and she was supposed to answer our questions. Chairman asked few questions and the Chairman limited his questions to the affidavit submitted by Darshan Hiranandani. So there was no question of going beyond the limits or rather the contents of the affidavit. Mahua Moitra spoke for more than 1 hour and she talked about her personal life in which I don’t think anybody was interested. And then suddenly thereafter there were certain questions pertaining to the contents of the affidavit posed by the Chairman where she actually lost her cool and used all kinds of filthy language against the Chairman and other members of the Committee. She was very arrogant in her demeanour. She was very rude…She has been trying to create a fake narrative and misleading the people of the country by playing a victim card…”

“The image of Scheduled Caste MP Vinod Sonkar ji has been hurt by @bspindia MP Danish Ali. In his affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani promised to pay the expenses (money) for Mahua’s (corrupt MP) air travel, hotel and car within the country and abroad. Ethics Committee Chairman Sonkar Ji asked for the ticket and hotel bill from Mahua. If apart from this, he asked any question about Mahua Ji’s male friend or staying with a male friend in a hotel, then I will retire from politics,” Dubey posted on X.

The BJP MP further took a jibe at Committee member and BSP MP Danish Ali and accused him of stooping too low.

“Mahila ke victim card ke chakkar mai itne oche nahi baniye Danish,” (Just because a woman is using the victim card, don’t stoop so low) the BJP MP posted on X.

Congress MP Uttam Reddy On ‘Cash for query’ Row

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday dismissed the allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey saying that the latter is trying ‘to present a misleading narrative to the public’ over ‘cash for query row’ and said that the TMC MP is being ‘targeted’.

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was among opposition MPs who staged a walkout from the Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, countered BJP members and said he had “not heard any unparliamentary language” from Mahua Moitra.

“I have not heard any unparliamentary language from Mahua Moitra. Whatever Nishiknath Dube

Members Of Panel Enjoying Like “Duryodhan”, Chairman sitting like “Dhritarashtra”: TMC On Mahua’s Hearing At Ethics panel

Responding to Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra’s allegations that “personal questions” were asked during the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being a “silent spectator”.

While slamming the BJP, Panja made reference to the epic Mahabharat and stated that while the members on the panel were enjoying “Duryodhan”, the chairman was sitting like “Dhritarashtra”. Further attacking the BJP for giving hollow statements on women empowerment, the minister said the panel insulted an elected woman MP during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

“The BJP gives such tall lectures on women’s empowerment and security. But today the BJP members in the panel, as well as the central ministers, were sitting like Duryadhan, and the chairman was sitting like blind Dhritarashtra, and they were all enjoying when Mahua Moitra was being asked personal questions,” Panja said in a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)

