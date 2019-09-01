New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh’s car was ransacked on Sunday morning after a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside the party office.

According to initial reports, Singh rushed to Shyamnagar locality of Barrackpore, under North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, to take charge upon a party office that was allegedly ‘captured’ by TMC workers.

Subsequently, BJP workers led by Arjun Singh took control and pulled down the TMC festoons with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s face on them, which started a brawl between the two parties. Following the incident, Singh’s car that was parked near Shyamnagar Railway Station was vandalised by TMC supporters.

Singh further alleged that the local police who were present during the incident did not do anything to stop the TMC ‘goons’ from attacking his vehicle.

Narrating the incident to news agency ANI, he said, “They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police were also at the spot.”

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh’s car was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers near Shyamnagar Railway Station, North 24 Parganas. Arjun Singh says,”They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police was also at the spot.” pic.twitter.com/E0mSV1qrpd — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Incidentally, the office ‘attacked’ by TMC workers was captured by the BJP and painted saffron upon the victory of BJP MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore in the Lok Sabha polls this year. Singh accused CM Mamata Banerjee and threatened that TMC leaders to stop such attacks or the same will be done to them.

However, TMC in-charge of North 24 Parganas, Jyotipriyo Mullick reacted to the BJP leader saying that he will assure that the TMC wrests control on all such party offices that have been forcibly claimed by the BJP in the area.

This is not the first attack on the BJP lawmaker. Arjun Singh’s residence at Bhatpura in North 24 Parganas was hurled at with bombs last month. Moreover, bullets were fired throughout the night outside his residence.

BJP MP Arjun Singh won the Barrackpore seat defeating sitting TMC Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi. Singh contested as a BJP candidate after he was denied ticket by Mamata Banerjee in his former party TMC.