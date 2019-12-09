New Delhi: A day after the tragic fire incident killed 43 people in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Government, saying ‘all the commercial and industrial establishments running in East Delhi constituency should suffice all licences pertaining to safety and security’.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has written to Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi saying 'all the commercial and industrial establishments running in East Delhi constituency should suffice all licences pertaining to safety and security'. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/replAr5maR — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

On Sunday, the BJP lawmaker had said that he did not want to get into politics, but somebody has to take responsibility for the incident. “I do not wish to indulge in politics but there must be an investigation into the incident. Someone has to take responsibility, it is a tragic incident,” Gambhir told ANI.

“Someone is responsible for it and someone should be given punishment for it,” he had said soon after the fire incident.

In the massive fire, at least 43 people were killed in a factory which was operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road.

In the incident, over 16 people, who were injured, are undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

In another development, Tees Hazari court in Delhi on Monday sent to 14-day police custody, the owner and manager of a factory which had caught fire on Sunday morning. Soon after the incident, factory owner Rehan and manager Furkan were arrested by police.

A case was registered against the owner and his manager under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).