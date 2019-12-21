New Delhi: BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday wrote to the Delhi Police, claiming that he had allegedly received death threats against him and his family from an international number and urged the police to lodge a case and ensure safety and security of his family.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, dated December 20, the cricketer-turned-politician wrote, “I have been receiving death threats to me and my family members from an international number which is +7 (400) 043.”

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir in a letter to DCP Shahdara District: I have been receiving death threats for me & my family from an international number. I request you to file an FIR for the same & ensure safety and security to my family. pic.twitter.com/DSaj9HN3R3 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

“You are therefore requested to file an FIR an ensure safety and security of my family,” the letter further stated.

The development comes just days after he defended Delhi Police’s action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) protest took a violent turn. Speaking about the incident, Gambhir had said that while lathi charging students was wrong, police would retaliate if stones are pelted upon them.

The police, however, is yet to confirm whether the alleged ‘threat’ is real or has anything to do with the aforementioned remark.

The CAA has triggered violent protests in several parts of the country, including the national capital. On Friday, a car was set on fire by agitators in Daryaganj. Clashes were also reported from over a dozen cities in Uttar Pradesh, where several protesters were shot dead by the police.