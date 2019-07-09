Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans lost his mobile phone on Tuesday while he was at a procession taken out to commemorate the installation of idols at the Durga Mandir in New Delhi that was vandalised last week, police said.

It was around 1 am when Hans realised that his iPhone XS Max was missing, they said, adding that he tried to look for it but in vain.

Hans, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, had come to participate in the procession taken out after new idols were installed at the temple in Hauz Qazi’s Lal Kuan area. The temple was vandalised on June 30.

A case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC was registered at the Hauz Qazi police station and efforts are being made to nab the culprit, a senior police officer said.

Police are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas as well, he added.