New Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini swept roads today outside the Parliament. yes.

BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, on Saturday undertook a cleanliness drive under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan‘ in view of upcoming 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

With a broom in hand, Hema Malini swept the road outside the Parliament while the media persons took her pictures. She was accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, who also cleaned the area along with Malini.

In the video, Hema Malini can be seen undertaking the cleanliness drive while wearing sunglasses. She shifts the broom in her hand and bends slightly to clean the road.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hema Malini said, “It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.”

Hema Malini retained her Lok Sabha seat from Mathura in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 2,90,000 votes.