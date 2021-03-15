New Delhi: The daughter-in-law of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has released a video before attempting suicide outside the politician’s house in Kakori near Lucknow. Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP from Mohan Lalganj seat. In the video, Ankita can be heard blaming her husband Ayush, her father-in-law Kaushal Kishore, mother-in-law Jai Devi and brother-in-law for taking the extreme step. Also Read - Denied Ticket From Behala, Former Kolkata Mayor and Bengal BJP Leader Sovan Chatterjee Quits Party

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be stable now. Also Read - After EC Rules Out Attack Charge, BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Medical Records Be Made Public

The video comes days after it was reported that the son of the BJP MP was shot at in Lucknow. The police, however, had claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law to implicate some persons. Ayush (30), the son of the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiaon area. He was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after first-aid.