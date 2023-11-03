BJP MP Maneka Gandhi Calls For Elvish Yadav’s Arrest After Snakes, Snake Venom Seized At Noida Rave

Nine snakes including, five cobras, two two-headed snakes, one red snake, and one python were recovered. A plastic bottle containing 20-25ml snake venom was also recovered from the party.

New Delhi: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi calls for influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s arrest after Noida Police on Thursday booked six people including the Youtuber under charges of Wildlife (Protection) Act and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom opioids at a party in Noida.

While five of those named in the FIR were arrested by the police, Yadav is absconding, said officials. Among the arrested individuals, the names of five key figures have been disclosed: Rahul, Titunath, Jaykaran, Narayan, and Ravindath. The FIR has been registered under wildlife sections 9,39,49,50,51, and IPC section 120B.

Elvish Yadav denies allegation

Meanwhile, Elvish in a video posted on Instagram claimed that all allegations against him are false. “I woke up and heard the news about my alleged arrest in the media. All these allegations against me are fake and without truth. They are not even 1% true. I am willing to cooperate with UP Police. I request the UP Government and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath that even if there is a 0.1% involvement in this then I am willing to take full responsibility. I request the media to not spread any misinformation till then, I have nothing to do with this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh forest department and Noida police conducted a joint raid at Sector 51 Saffron Villa at Noida and busted the gang for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party.

According to the FIR based on a complaint filed by People For Animals “A YouTuber named Elvish Yadav provided snake venom and live snakes in Noida and created videos with other gang members/Youtubers in NCR farmhouse. They organised shoots and organised rave parties illegally. They regularly invited foreign girls and consumed snake venom and intoxicants. Rahul his accomplice acted as an agent on his behalf.

“The FIR says ” One of our informants contacted Elvish Yadav and asked him to organise the rave party and get Cobra Venom. Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he can organise the venom wherever we want. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers.”

