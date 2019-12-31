New Delhi: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday filed a petition with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, seeking to initiate breach of Parliament privileges and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state Assembly earlier today passed a resolution demanding a complete withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This was the first such resolution passed by a state government in the country over the legislation and is set to intensify the Centre vs state faceoff over the same.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rao, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, said, “Rajya Sabha handbook clearly states that this is a violation of Parliament privileges. So I have petitioned Rajya Sabha chairman seeking contempt proceedings and breach of privilege proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.”

The Kerala CM has been a vocal critic of the Act and had earlier vowed not to implement it in the state, following in the footsteps of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who herself has opposed the Act. Since then, several Congress Chief Ministers, as well as a host of other Chief Ministers, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, chief of the BJP’s Bihar ally JD(U), have announced that they will not implement it in their respective states.

The Centre, however, has argued that the states are duty-bound to implement the Act.

The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities (excluding Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, it is the exclusion of Muslims from the list of religious minorities that has triggered anti-CAA protests across the country, several of which have turned violent.