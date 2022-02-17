New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said that there is no requirement of wearing hijabs anywhere in the country but people who are “not safe in their houses need to wear hijab”. She said people should not wear hijab at places that have “Hindu Samaj” or places of study.Also Read - Hijab Row: Policemen Lathi-charge Female Protesters In Ghaziabad Over Hijab Protest | Watch

“No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is ‘Hindu Samaj’, they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an event in Bhopal.

#WATCH …No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya at an event in Bhopal, MP (16.02) pic.twitter.com/F6ObtjxRfl — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Pragya Thakur’s comments came amid the raging controversy over wearing hijabs in schools in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president VD Sharma said the country will run on the basis of the Constitution and not by ‘Sharia’ or Islamic law.

Sharma was responding to a media query here on wearing hijabs or headscarves in educational institutions in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

“Desh Bharat ke samvidhan aur kanoon se chalega yeh Sharia ke kanoon se nahi chalega (The country will run according to the Constitution and Indian laws, and not by Sharia), he said.

The BJP leader said schools and colleges are places for personality development and excellence in studies. Therefore, the so called ‘custodians of faith’ (who propagate hijab wearing) will not be allowed to put in practice their plan in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“There is no place for persons wanting to spoil the environment in educational campuses. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to work on the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (together with all, development of all),” Sharma added.

State government spokesman and Home Minister Narottam Mishra has already clarified that there was no proposal to ban hijab in educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh.