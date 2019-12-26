New Delhi: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, recently seen throwing tantrums on board a SpiceJet flight, was back in the news on Wednesday when she was called a ‘terrorist’ by members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University (MCNU).

The incident prompted the Bhopal MP to promise legal action against the NSUI members. The NSUI is the students’ wing of the Congress.

According to reports, the incident took place when she arrived at the campus to meet two female students who had been sitting on a dharna since Tuesday night against the administration’s decision to not allow them to sit for exams due to short attendance, which they say was due to their illness. The MP, who says she was invited to the campus by the two girls, was met with slogans of ‘aatankwadi vapas jao (terrorist go back) by the NSUI members.

#WATCH Bhopal: NSUI workers raise "aatankwadi wapas jayo" & "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. (25.12.19) pic.twitter.com/HKU1tZqoBY — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Pragya Singh Thakur said, “They called an MP a terrorist. These words are illegal & indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action.”

BJP MP Pragya Thakur: They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal & indecent. They abused a female MP, on a constitutional post, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action. #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh (25.12.19) https://t.co/zVY1c8pIxP pic.twitter.com/N1QnuW0Rhu — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

The controversial leader, who joined the BJP earlier this year, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and has frequently been called a ‘terrorist’ by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She defeated former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh to win the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.