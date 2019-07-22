New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has been pulled up by the party high command for making a controversial remark involving the Swachh Bharat Mission. A day ago, Pragya had said that she hadn’t been elected to clean toilets or sweep floors.

Reports said BJP Working President J P Nadda has expressed his displeasure over Pragya’s statement and has even asked her to refrain from making such comments.

She had been summoned to the party office in Delhi by Nadda and BJP Organisational General Secretary B L Santosh. Sources said that Pragya didn’t offer anything in her defence when asked by the party high command about her comment.

On Sunday, Pragya had said she had not become an MP to clean drains or toilets. The statement raised the hackles of many with the Congress saying it had “exposed” the “hollowness” of the BJP’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.

Pragya had added that an MP’s job was to work with MLAs, corporators and public representatives.

“Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, wo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge (We haven’t been elected to clean drains or your toilets. But we will do with all honesty the work we have been elected for).”

Later, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that Sadhvi Pragya had belittled PM Modi’s dream project.

But this is not the first time that Pragya has landed in a controversy. While campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, she had called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”.

She had also claimed that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her “curse” on him over how he had treated her during her arrest in connection with the Malegaon blast case.