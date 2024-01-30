Home

BJP MP Prahlad Joshi Mocks INDIA Alliance, Calls it ‘Unnatural’, Predicts Dissolution

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has criticized the INDIA bloc, an opposition front comprising 27 Indian political parties, as "brain dead" and "bound to meet its natural death soon."

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday derided the INDIA bloc as “brain dead”, saying it was an “unnatural alliance” and is “bound to meet its natural death soon”. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it is in the nature of the Congress to pick fights with other parties, comments which came in the wake of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruling out any alliance with the main opposition party and the Janata Dal (United) dumping the bloc for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“We always maintained that this alliance was only for photoshoots. It was an unnatural alliance. It is now brain dead and is bound to meet its natural death soon,” he told reporters.

Perspective Of The BJP On The INDIA Alliance

As per the reports of PTI, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said the Congress to pick fights with other parties, comments which came in the wake of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruling out any alliance with the main opposition party and the Janata Dal (United) dumping the bloc for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He also addressed that the alliance was only for a photo-shoot.”We always maintained that this alliance was only for photo-shoot. It was an unnatural alliance. It is now brain dead and is bound to meet its natural death soon,” he told reporters.

What Is INDIA Alliance

The INDIA alliance or the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance is a political alliance is an opposition front which constitutes of 27 political parties in India, led by the Indian National Congress. The primary objective of this alliance is to defeat the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bhartiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections of 2024.

Incidents Of Concern For The INDIA Alliance

Lately after incidents such as, Nitish Kumar for the Janata Dal (United) held hands with BJP and also resigned as the CM of Bihar and Mamta Banerjee, TMC supremo declared to contest solo in the Lok Sabha polls, seemed like a symptom of deteriorating condition of the INDIA bloc.

The BJP also mocked that the congress, which is the biggest party of the INDIA bloc and always been on the receiving end of the betrayals from some different regional parties.

(With inputs from agencies)

