New Delhi: An eight-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died due to burn injuries sustained while lighting firecrackers on the night of Diwali.

Reports claimed that the girl's dress caught fire while lighting crackers when she was playing with other children on the terrace of her house.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and the family was making arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance on Tuesday.