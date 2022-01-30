Lucknow: Weeks ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son, Mayank Joshi is likely to join the Samajwadi Party, after the BJP reportedly denied him a ticket to contest from Lucknow Cantonment seat. Quoting Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Fakrul Chand, News18 reported that not just Mayank Joshi but his mother and BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi was also in touch with the party leadership.Also Read - Ghosi: Will Dara Singh Chauhan's Defection Help SP to Emerge Victorious on The High-Stake Seat?

"He has sought time to meet our party president, whatever the outcome will be, it will be told to the media. It is right to say that Rita Bahuguna Joshi and her son both are in constant touch with the SP leadership. Rita Ji has earlier also been in touch with Akhilesh Ji, I am hopeful that soon both Rita Ji and her son may join SP," Chand told News18.

After Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav switched to BJP, there were speculations that the saffron party might field from Lucknow Cantt as she had bagged around 60,000 votes from the constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2017 elections.

However, at the time she was defeated by Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who later, after she became the MP, vacated the seat and BJP’s Suresh Tiwari became the MLA.

The issue of tussle for the ticket from the seat came to the forefront after Rita Bhauguna Joshi openly came out in media and claimed her son “deserves” to be fielded from Lucknow Cantt as “he has been working hard for several years for the party”. She reportedly went on to say that if required, she is ready to tender resignation as a Member of Parliament for her son. On the other hand, the sitting BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari also said he “deserves to be fielded again”.

Quoting sources, News18 reported that the BJP may neither field Mayank Joshi nor Aparna Yadav from Lucknow Cantt and may even drop the incumbent MLA Tiwari. Sources in the BJP say the party may consider fielding a new Brahmin face from this seat. The Lucknow Cantt seat houses a significant number of Brahmin voters along with a huge chunk of Pahadi voters who majorly reside in the Telibagh area of the assembly, the report said.

In case Joshi joins SP, his candidature of the seat becomes easier as the party’s 2017 candidate Aparna has switched to the BJP and there is room for a new candidate to be fielded from the seat.