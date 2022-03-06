Lucknow: After weeks of speculation, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, two days before the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022. Mayank Joshi, who is also the grandson of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, joined the Samajwadi Party at an election meeting of party president Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, hours before the campaign ended for the seventh and final round of polling slated for Monday.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Son Joins Samajwadi Party

After joining Samajwadi Party, the former BJP leader said Uttar Pradesh’s future will be safe in former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s hands. “I have joined Samajwadi Party today. Akhilesh Yadav talks about development, women’s safety and youth. As a youth, I thought to stand with such a person who talks progressively. I think Uttar Pradesh’s future will be safe in his hands,” Joshi told news agency ANI. Also Read - Viral Video: UP Cop Carries Elderly Woman to Poll Booth in His Arms, Wins Hearts | Watch

According to reports in a section of media, Rita Bahuguna was trying for a BJP ticket for her son from the Cantt assembly constituency of Lucknow, but the party fielded Law Minister Brajesh Pathak. Following this, Mayank met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 22. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Phase 6 Assembly Polls Conclude Peacefully, 53.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

“Grandson of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Ji, youth leader Shri Mayank Joshi took membership of Samajwadi Party in Azamgarh in the presence of national president Akhilesh Yadav. Welcome, and thanks,” the SP said on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that she will remain in the BJP and has full faith in the national leadership, according to her media in charge of Abhishek Shukla.

In a statement, he said the BJP MP is presently in Tripura for a Parliamentary Committee meeting, where she came to know through the news media that Mayank Joshi has joined the Samajwadi Party.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi was the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and had joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly elections.

She won the Cantt assembly constituency in Lucknow by defeating SP candidate Aparna Yadav, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, who has now joined the BJP. She was also made a minister in the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she was nominated by the BJP from the Allahabad parliamentary constituency and won the election. She was also a Congress MLA from the Cantt area in 2012.

The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases starting February 10. Polling for six phases has already concluded and the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)