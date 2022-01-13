Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Religious leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj was booked along with dozens of other people for organising his birthday bash and violating COVID-19 guidelines amid a fresh surge in infections.Also Read - Congress Got Subhas Chandra Bose Killed, Gandhi-Nehru Couldn't Stand in Front of His Popularity: Sakshi Maharaj

The case has been registered against 40 to 50 persons, including the Unnao MP, who allegedly organised a program on the occasion of his birthday at Bhagwan Bhawan Ashram on Railway Road, Rishikesh, for violating Section 144 and COVID-19 guidelines, said Deputy District Magistrate Apoorva Pandey on Wednesday.

“A case has been registered against 40 to 50 persons, including BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who organized a program on his birthday at Bhagwan Bhawan Ashram on Railway Road, Rishikesh, for violating Section 144, COVID guidelines,” said Pandey.

The action was taken after the police investigation on the orders of the Deputy District Magistrate.