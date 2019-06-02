New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj stoked a controversy on Sunday as he said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘belongs to the family of demon king Hiranyakashyap’.

“Ek rakshas tha Hiranyakashyap, uske bete ne kaha tha ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ baap ne bete ko jail mein band kar diya tha. Aur wahi Bengal mein dohraya ja raha hai toh lagta hai ki Hiranyakashyap ke khandan ki toh nahi hain Mamata (There was a demon king Hiranyakashyap. His son chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The king put the son behind bars. Similar thing is happening in Bengal today. It seems that Mamata belongs to the demon king’s family),” the BJP MP from Unnao said.

Adding, he said, ” ‘Jai Shri Ram’ kehne walon ko jail mein bheja ja raha hai, parinaam ye hogya hai ki ‘Jai Shri Ram’ kehne se vo (Mamata Banerjee) khisiyane lagin, sadak pe utarne lagin, aur us ke virodh mein pata nahi kya-kya yojnaein banane lagin.”

Sakshi Maharaj’s statement came a few hours after the West Bengal CM criticised the BJP on Sunday and said that its leaders are using religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as their party slogan in a ‘misconceived manner’.

“Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal never accepted. This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence which we must oppose together,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

On May 30, Banerjee had reprimanded people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in North 24 Parganas saying, “they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state.” To this, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed her and said that the West Bengal CM has completely lost her mind.