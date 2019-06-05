New Delhi: Newly-elected BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj visited rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sanger in prison on Wednesday to ‘thank him after elections’.

Speaking to media outside the prison where Sanger is lodged, Sakshi Maharaj said, “He has been lodged here for a long time, I came to meet him, to thank him after the elections.”

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in the Unnao rape case, wherein he allegedly raped a teenager on June 4, 2017, when she had come to meet him for a job.

“A chargesheet has been filed in a Lucknow court against Sengar and (his aide) Shashi Singh under Sections 120B, 363, 367, 376(1), 506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Sections 3 and 4 of Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” said CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal. Sengar, who represents Bangermau Assembly constituency, is in jail for allegedly raping the teenager at his home when she went to meet him for a job. Shashi Singh allegedly lured the girl to the MLA.

A CBI official said that the teenager was first raped by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA on June 4, 2017 evening, whereas she was gang-raped by another group of accused between June 11 to 20.

In April last year, the victim tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house, alleging that the police did not act though she had approached them several months earlier.

With IANS inputs