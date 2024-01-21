Home

BJP MP Sudhansu Trivedi Ties Ayodhya Temple To India’s Progress, Says India Celebrates Achievements In Social Welfare And Space Exploration With Ram’s Arrival

As the nation awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has made a big statement.

New Delhi: The anticipation is high as the country prepares for the grand inauguration of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The celebration vibes are already reaching high frequencies and the security around the temple is already beefed up. In the meantime, Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP MP, said that Lord Ram’s homecoming signifies more than just spiritual importance; it stands for India’s strides in a variety of fields, as per a report by news agency ANI.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Tomorrow

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 PM.

Trivedi said that as Lord Ram returns, India will become the world’s fifth-largest economy, fourth-largest stock exchange, third-largest automobile manufacturer, and second-largest mobile device maker.

“Lord Ram is entering his abode in Ayodhya, as 40 million poor people have houses. Roads have reached every village. Electricity has reached every village. 110 million people have toilets. All women have gas, and that’s not all. If you see, we have become the fifth-largest economy. We have become the fourth-largest stock exchange. We have become the third-largest automobile manufacturer. We have become the second-largest mobile handset manufacturer, and we have become the first country in the world to touch an untouched corner of the moon,” Trivedi said.

“All the impurities that were in our minds have now gone away, as tomorrow, Shri Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will take place,” the BJP MP told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony.

Rajasthan: Grand ‘Kalash Yatra’ held in Jaipur A Day Before Pran Prartishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple

With just a day left for the Pran Prartishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a grand ‘Kalash Yatra’ was conducted in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The procession started at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and ended at Raja Park Shri Ram Temple in Jaipur. Thousands of women became a part of this grand kalash yatra.

Former minister and present MLA Kalicharan Saraf said, “The entire country is waiting for the grand Ram Mandir conseceration ceremony on January 22. Jaipur has become Rammaya. Many women have gathered to carry out this kalash yatra in the city today.” Rajasthan MLA Kalicharan Saraf lashed out at the Congress party over boycotting the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

“It is not the fault of the Congress leaders who are making negative statements about the Ram Temple because their leaders do not believe in the Hindu religion. Their main leaders belong to the Christian religion. That is why the other Congress leaders are acting like that. The Congress is in dire straits because of such actions.”

(With inputs from agencies)

