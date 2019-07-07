Chandigarh: Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency and actor Sunny Deol has been found exceeding the election expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh, said an election official on Saturday.

Poll expenditure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found to be Rs 78,51,592, i.e. Rs. 8.51 lakh more than the statutory limit of Rs. 70 lakh sanctioned for parliamentary elections.

“The District Election Office of Gurdaspur has sent the final report of poll expenditure to the Election Commission of India,” he said.

According to the report, the election expenditure of Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, who lost to Sunny Deol in the recent Lok Sabha polls, was Rs. 61,36,058 which is within the prescribed limit.

The officials also said that Deol can contest the poll expenditure report sent by the District Election Officer.

Notably, Sunny Deol is the only candidate so far whose expenditure was found way above the limit of Rs. 70 lakh, they said.

The Gurdaspur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner had sent a notice to Mr Deol last month, asking the 59-year-old actor to explain his poll expenditure.

Sunny Deol was also accused of outsourcing Parliamentary duties by opposition parties after, on June 26, he appointed a representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to his Parliamentary constituency with concerned authorities, which drew criticism from several quarters.

Sunny Deol had defeated Sunil Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, late actor Vinod Khanna represented the Gurdaspur constituency in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

(With PTI Inputs)