Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, and few others were Wednesday night locked into a room of the Visva Bharati University in Birbhum district by CPI-M affiliated Students Federation of India activists for close to six hours.

“There are nearly 70 people locked inside a room in Vishwa Bharati, Santiniketan, for the crime of attending an official, university-convened lecture by me on CAA. This includes the VC. There is a howling mob outside itching for confrontation,” Dasgupta had tweeted last night.

However, Dasgupta and the rest of them were released from the Social Work department at Sreeniketan, a little distance away from the main campus at Santiniketan late into the night by the protesting students.

Later, in another tweet, Dasgupta said that, “Drama ends in Visva-Bharati without the confrontation that some protesters desperately wanted.”

The student protesters, who had earlier vowed to keep them confined through the night, claimed their movement was a “success” as the programme was scuttled. “We are leaving as we are scared of our security,” said an agitating student of Sangeet Bhavan (the university’s music school.

Earlier Dasgupta, speaking to mediapersons from inside the locked room, dubbed the chain of events as “Left fascism”.

Describing the happenings as “anarchy”, “failure of law and order” and “worrisome”, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called up the state police director-general Virendra and asked him to take “swiftly, necessary steps”.

The situation turned volatile when Dasgupta arrived at the campus in Bolpur of West Bengal’s Birbhum district to deliver the lecture on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The SFI activists raised ago back’ slogans against Dasgupta, and surrounded his car to stall the programme at the Lipika Auditorium.

The authorities then shifted the programme to the social work department at Sreeniketan. But the SFI activists reached there, shouted slogans, and began a sit-in protest midway into Dasgupta’s lecture, forcing him to stop.

The protesters then locked the department’s gate, confining Dasgupta, Chakraborty and a few other officials.

(With IANS inputs)