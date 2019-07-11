New Delhi: The first time Zero Hour speaker Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday took on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants demanding that the Central government should extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South stated that there are more than 40,000 “illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants” posing “a threat” to the security of the state.

The first time speaker in the Lok Sabha, Surya alleged that a huge number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have infiltrated Karnataka, especially Bengaluru.

Surya sought the extension to “weed out” the immigrants stating that they had taken refuge in the state as well as other parts of the country after the process for updating the NRC register in Assam became more stringent.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said, “Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who have come here illegally.”

Surya also alleged that they have been trying to procure voter ID and Aadhaar card through local agencies, which poses a serious threat to the state and the country as a whole.

The NRC is a register that contains names of all Indian citizens and it was first prepared for the only time in 1951. The final list of the latest draft of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019.

