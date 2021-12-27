New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya stirred a fresh row on Monday after his video went viral where he made controversial comments on ‘Hindu revival’ and “bringing back to the Hindu fold” all those who converted “over the course of India’s history”.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew for 10 Days; Fresh Curbs, Restrictions for New Year Parties Come Into Force From Dec 28

In the viral clip, Surya said, “Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who’ve gone out of the Hindu fold…those who’ve left their mother religion must be brought back.. My request is that every temple,mutt should’ve yearly targets for this.” He made the comments while speaking at a program in Karnataka’s Udupi district on December 25. Also Read - India’s Omicron tally crosses 440, Rajasthan Logs Biggest Surge With 21 New Cases

The video uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter has received over 84,000 views and over 1,000 retweets. Also Read - Sperm Whale Vomit Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Karnataka, 3 Held

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold…those who've left their mother religion must be brought back.. My request is that every temple,mutt should've yearly targets for this:BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at an event on 25 Dec pic.twitter.com/8drw0lfKAh — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Surya said on Monday morning that he is ‘unconditionally withdrawing the statements’ as they have ‘regrettably created an avoidable controversy’.

“At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements,” Surya tweeted.