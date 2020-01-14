New Delhi: Days after the RBI imposed restrictions on Sri Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Bank, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya asked the depositors to not panic as ‘Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was personally looking into the issue’.

“I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern,” Surya tweeted said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Besides, the BJP leader also tweeted a letter wherein he had apprised Sitharaman of the situation. “The FM after speaking with RBI governor and other authorities concerned, assured Surya that the government will do everything in its capacity to protect the interests of the depositors and long term interests of the bank”, the letter read.

I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern. pic.twitter.com/pmoAcUFAu7 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 13, 2020

Earlier on Monday, scores of Sri Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Bank depositors the Sri Guru Narasimha Kalyanamandira auditorium to seek clarification and assurance on the safety of their deposits.

Following the RBI directive, the bank had invited the depositors to assemble at the auditorium at 6 PM on Monday to update them on the bank’s status,

Earlier on January 10, the RBI had imposed certain restrictions on the Bengaluru-based private bank, which includes a withdrawal limit of Rs 35,000 for customers. The RBI had also curbed Guru Raghvendra Sahakara Bank from doing business with immediate effect for alleged irregularities in transactions

“A sum not exceeding Rs 35,000 of the total balance in every savings bank or current account or any other deposit account may be allowed to be withdrawn,” the RBI said in a notofication. “The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves,” it had added.

The instructions were issued under Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.