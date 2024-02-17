BJP National Convention 2024: National President JP Nadda Talks About Achievements Of Party Under PM Modi

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 17, 2024 5:13 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

BJP National Convention 2024: At the BJP National Convention 2024, party National President JP Nadda says, “In the history of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP of 7 decades, we have seen every period… We have also seen emergency and struggle, we have also seen the process of winning and losing elections but we all are happy that the last decade is full of achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…”

  • Feb 17, 2024 5:13 PM IST

    Delhi | At the BJP National Convention 2024, party National President JP Nadda says, “Today, over 80 crore beneficiaries are getting free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Also, the last ten years under the Modi Government have pulled around 25 crore people out of poverty, and have given these people new wings to fly. The story doesn’t end here…on every front, be it health, infrastructure, education or employment, PM Modi’s leadership is fulfilling the dreams of every Indian. PM Modi’s leadership is truly transforming India in an unparalleled way.”

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:56 PM IST

    At the BJP National Convention 2024, party National President JP Nadda says, “Today BJP has become the largest political party in the world. Before 2014, we had governments in only 5 states and for a long time, we were stuck in 5-6. After 2014, today there are NDA governments in 17 states and pure BJP governments in 12 states.”

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:55 PM IST

    Delhi | At the BJP National Convention 2024, party National President JP Nadda says, “It was after thirty years that a government with an absolute majority was formed in the country in 2014. Just after five years, in 2019, again, it was a ‘Poorn Bahumat Sarkar’ under PM Modi Ji’s leadership. Today, we state with pride that the hard work and efforts of our Party’s leaders have turned our Adhiveshan into ‘Maha Adhiveshan’!”

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:54 PM IST

    BJP National Convention 2024: Thousands of delegates at BJP national convention rise to cheer PM Modi as J P Nadda mentions Ram temple, women’s reservation law.

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    BJP National Convention 2024: BJP ruled 5 states in 2014, it is now in power in 12 states and NDA in 17 states: J P Nadda at party’s national convention

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:40 PM IST

