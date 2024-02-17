live

BJP National Convention 2024: National President JP Nadda Talks About Achievements Of Party Under PM Modi

BJP National Convention 2024: At the BJP National Convention 2024, party National President JP Nadda says, “In the history of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP of 7 decades, we have seen every period… We have also seen emergency and struggle, we have also seen the process of winning and losing elections but we all are happy that the last decade is full of achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…”

