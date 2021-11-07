New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a National Executive meeting in the national capital on Sunday to discuss the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues. Preparations are going on in full swing for the five-hour-long meeting that that will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre at 10 am today. The meeting is expected to start with an opening speech delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.Also Read - 'Punjab Lok Congress': Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Announces His New Party Name

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Briefing reporters on Saturday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, “The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present.” Also Read - Himachal Bypolls 2021: CM Jairam Thakur Accepts People’s Mandate, Says Will Brainstorm On Defeat

This will be the first meeting of the BJP’s key decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC) after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as the first during the party chief J.P Nadda’s tenure. According to Arun Singh, various issues will be discussed in the meeting which include a special brainstorming session on the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. Also Read - West Bengal Will Always Choose Development Over Propaganda: Mamata As TMC Wins All Seats Bypolls

A condolence resolution will also be adopted in the memory of all those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting will discuss programmes and policies to make the BJP more broad-based in order to incorporate greater sections of society. An exhibition will be organised at the venue of the meeting to showcase all policies and programmes of the Modi government.

As COVID-19 protocols are in place, some leaders and Chief Ministers from states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting virtually.