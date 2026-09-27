BJP national president Nitin Nabin discusses Bengal BJP’s performance, future plans in organisational meetings

BJP National President Nitin Nabin holds organizational review meetings with West Bengal MPs, MLAs and office-bearers on Sunday.

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BJP National President Nitin Nabin being greeted by Kolkata BJP leaders after his arrival in Airport, in Kolkata (PTI)

Kolkata: In a significant political development, BJP National President Nitin Nabin conducted a series of organizational review meetings during his visit to West Bengal on Sunday. The discussions, involving state office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and key party functionaries, focused on assessing performance and outlining future strategies following the party’s historic victory in the state assembly elections. Speaking on the party’s continuous activity, State Labour and Transport Minister Arjun Singh noted that the BJP ensures its workers and functionaries remain constantly engaged in organizational duties. Here are all the details you need to know about the meetings conducted by BJP National President Nitin Nabin in Kolkata.

Organizational Meeting Overview

Parameter Details Key Leader Present Nitin Nabin (BJP National President) Participants State office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, Vibhag (branch) convenors, Morcha presidents, IT & Social Media teams State Leadership Remarks Labour & Transport Minister Arjun Singh noted the party maintains continuous engagement for cadres Core Agenda Performance review post-assembly elections & long-term state strategy formulation

Key Operational & Strategic Highlights

First State Visit Post-Elections: This marked Nitin Nabin’s first organizational review tour in West Bengal following the BJP’s electoral success in the state assembly polls. Read more: Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver, Harita Bhadra bags women’s 200m bronze

Wide-Ranging Cadre Engagement: The sessions brought together elected representatives alongside ground-level functionaries, including district leaders and digital communication heads.

Focus on Sustained Mobilization: Party leadership emphasized maintaining continuous organizational momentum rather than limiting political outreach strictly to election cycles.

What BJP National President Nitin Nabin said on Bengal organisational work?

“These meetings are an example that even after the formation of government, organisational work continues as usual,” he said. Singh said the party ensures that every worker and functionary is attached to organisational work.

The BJP president met the party’s MPs and MLAs in the state to discuss organisational matters as well as coordination between elected representatives and the party organisation.

Nabin will later hold a meeting with members of the state core group and senior leaders.

The BJP chief is also scheduled to interact with prominent personalities, civil society representatives and cultural figures in the evening. The visit comes days after the West Bengal BJP announced a reshuffle of its organisational structure, including changes in the leadership of its women and youth wings, and seven organisational districts.

(With inputs from agencies)