BJP to get new President soon as Nitin Nabin to file nomination for top post on this date

Nitin Nabin, the five-time Bihar MLA is expected to be appointed as the national President of BJP.

Photo from Nitin Nabin X

BJP new President update: A month after Bihar BJP leader Nitin Nabin was appointed as the working president of the BJP, the leader is poised to get a big role in the party. As per recent media reports, Nabin is expected to be appointed as the national President of BJP in the key organisational development in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are all the details you need to know about Nitin Nabin, the Bihar BJP leader who is expected to become the BJP President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present as the proposer during the nomination process, reflecting strong endorsement and confidence in Nabin’s leadership within the party’s top brass.

What is BJP’s nomination process for President post?

Notably, the nomination process is part of the BJP’s established internal organisational framework for electing its national President where several senior leaders, members of the central leadership and key office-bearers are likely to attend the event.

When will BJP announce new party president?

Following the completion of the nomination process, the formal announcement of the new BJP President is scheduled for January 20, a report by IANS news agency said.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a five-time Bihar MLA who was appointed as the Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 14. However, the formal takeover as the party President was held up due to kharmas (inauspicious period), which ends on January 14. As per media reports, Nabin has been touring the different states and meeting party colleagues after he was appointed the Working President of the party last year in December.

