New Delhi: Days after saying his party is in ‘wait and watch mode’ over the government formation in Maharashtra post announcement of election results, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday alleged that the ‘elder brother’ BJP is not taking its ‘younger brother’ Shiv Sena into confidence which has led to the political bottleneck in the state.

“The present situation in Maharashtra is because of BJP not taking its allies into confidence. That is why Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two. There cannot be a solution till Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance,” Ashok Chavan said.

Ashok Chavan, Congress:The present situation in Maharashtra is because of BJP not taking its allies into confidence.That is why Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two. There cannot be a solution till Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance. pic.twitter.com/12e2PAmKI0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

The development comes after the BJP on Tuesday said that it has offered the open-door invitation to Shiv Sena to form the alliance government, but remained adamant about the CM’s post, saying holding the CM’s post only belongs to the saffron party.

On Friday Chavan had said that the BJP has failed to keep the promise made to its allies, which leading to current political crisis in the state, even after two weeks have passed since the announcement of election results.

“BJP has failed to keep its promises to allies, which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra. We are waiting and watching the situation, and will make a decision at the right time,” Chavan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader of the state Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that the Shiv Sena and the BJP are together and the good news about the government formation can come at any time.

“You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together. We had a good meeting over the farmer’s issue today. We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime,” Mungantiwar said on Wednesday.

The deadlock to form the government is the state in November 7, if the government is formed within the stipulated time, then President’s Rule will be enforced in the state.

Since the announcement of the election results, the BJP-Shiv Sena is grappling with many issues to form government in the state as the junior ally is not ready to settle for anything less than 50:50 power-sharing arrangement which the party claimed they had discussed prior to the election.