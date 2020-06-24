New Delhi: The crisis staring at the BJP-led Manipur government seems sorted for now as National People’s Party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and assured his party’s support to it. Also Read - Manipur Rebel MLAs Flown to Delhi For Urgent Meeting With BJP Senior Leaders

The Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was plunged into crisis recently after four NPP and three BJP MLAs withdrew their support from it.

After the crucial meeting in the national capital, Sarma, the North East Democratic Alliance chief tweeted that "both BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur".

“NPP delegation led by Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi. Both BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur,” Sarma tweeted after the meeting.

They later met BJP president J P Nadda.

The NPP and other dissident MLAs have been demanding removal of Biren Singh, accusing him of working in an “autocratic” way and not addressing the issues raised by them.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who handles the party’s North East affairs, asserted in Imphal that the state government will remain stable.

“Take it from me. We will be stable till 2022 (when next Assembly election will be held),” Ram Madhav told reporters at Imphal Airport.

Biren Singh also sought to downplay the trouble that has besieged his ministry saying it’s a “family issue”, and exuded confidence that the political problem will be resolved soon.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a coalition government with the help of the regional outfit NPP and others.

