BJP gears up for Bengal showdown with grand Parivartan Yatra, top leaders to lead statewide drive

The BJP has announced a massive Parivartan Yatra across West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections, with top leaders set to campaign statewide, aiming to strengthen grassroots outreach and voter mobilisation.

Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in West Bengal. The ‘BJP Parivartan Yatra’ will start from March 1 and it will traverse across multiple routes in Bengal. The decision was taken during a meeting held today. BJP aims to kick start their campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections with this yatra.

The party took to Twitter and shared a chart stating the schedule of the Parivartan Yatra.

BJP will start ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from multiple routes today

Beginning today, BJP will kick start their campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections with ‘Parivartan Yatra’. As shared in the chart by the party, yatra will start from five different locations today and five more routes will be added tomorrow.

The leaders and party workers will cover nearly 5000 kilometres and hold interactions with citizens at the grassroots level on the routes of Parivartan Yatra.

Party spokesperson Chowdhury Yasir tweeted, “Doorstep nation ka yatharth parivartan yatra se seekhenge (We will learn the true meaning of grassroots-level nation from Parivartan Yatra).”

Senior leaders to address various routes of ‘Parivartan Yatra’

BJP will have a strong squad of senior party leaders who will address various routes of the Parivartan Yatra.

Some of the leaders who will take part in BJP’s Parivartan Yatra include Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan among others.

Yatra to conclude with Public Rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds

Parivartan Yatra will conclude with a massive public rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds where PM Modi will address the gathering.

According to BJP leaders, this public rally will be a “strong reflection of peoples’ desire for change and will give the final shape to the electoral battle in Bengal.”

Will BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ write a new chapter or rewrite old politics?

BJP claims that Parivartan Yatra is meant to fulfill the wishes of the people of Bengal who want good governance and development. However, opposition parties allege that BJP is launching an aggressive campaign for elections. Only a few months are left for the beginning of polling. Will BJP’s yatra write a new chapter or rewrite old politics in Bengal? Time will tell.

