New Delhi: The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session and after JP Nadda’s election as the working president is scheduled to take place in Parliament library building in the national capital on Tuesday. Headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the meeting was scheduled for June 25 but it was called off following the demise of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini.

“A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9:30 AM on July 2, 2019, in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB). All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time,” a press release issued by the Parliament Office secretary stated.

If reports are to be believed, PM Modi is expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.

Besides the significance of the ongoing session, in which his government will present its first budget and also hopes for the passage of many bills, the Prime Minister may also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since it retained power in May.