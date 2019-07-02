New Delhi: At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly came down heavily on Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for tarnishing the party’s image by assaulting a civic official with a bat during a demolition drive.

The PM reportedly said that the party did not need netas (lawmakers) who tarnish its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (bad behaviour will not be tolerated, no matter whose son one may be),” he said, as confirmed by MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy later.

The Prime Minister went on to pull up even those who had supported Akash. “Your job as an MP is to help and serve people. It is the job of the Opposition to demonstrate,” he reportedly added.

Rudy said, “The PM said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable to everyone.”

Akash was arrested on June 26 for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat after an argument over a demolition drive. Justifying his action, he had said, “Pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack)..this is what we have been taught in the BJP.” He had also claimed that he had done so in self-defence and that he didn’t regret his action.

On his release from jail, Akash got a warm welcome with a viral video showing party workers indulging in celebratory gunfire outside his office.

His father had also downplayed the episode by claiming that both Akash and the official were ‘kachche khiladi’ and that both sides were to be blamed. “It is unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Kachhe khiladi hain (they are novices), Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn’t a big issue but it was made huge. Officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people’s representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, both of them should be made to understand,” he was quoted by media as having said recently.