New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that in the end even they were forced to bend down and honour a freedom fighter who was a dedicated Congressman.

“Sardar Patel was a loyal leader of the Congress who was devoted to the Congress ideology. He was a close companion of Jawaharlal Nehru and strictly against the RSS.,” Priyanka said in a tweet.

She added, “Today, the BJP is trying to adopt his beliefs by paying homage to him which makes me very happy, because these actions of the BJP makes two things clear –

1. They have no legendary freedom fighter of their own, almost all of them were associated with the Congress.

2. Even the enemies have to bow down and honour the great leader that Sardar Patel was.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra misses no opportunity to slam the saffron party. Since the time it took the central seat in 2014, the BJP has ensured to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at every occasion, projecting him as someone who was undermined by the Congress, led by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other ministers of the BJP have addressed at various locations to mark Patel’s anniversary, also observed as the “National Unity Day” by the government.

As part of the anniversary, the Centre had also organised a ‘Run for Unity’ marathon. Calling upon the whole nation, PM Modi, in his speech in Gujarat’s Kevadia, had said, “Let us move forward by remembering the archaic proclamation that has always inspired us. Walk, talk in one voice, move with one mind.”

Incidentally, today is also the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.