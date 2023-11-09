Home

BJP Blunts Opposition’s Strategy Ahead Of Elections? Party Plans OBC Survey Against Caste Census Campaign

'Caste Survey Campaign' is the opposition's biggest weapon for the elections. Now, it seems that BJP is making an attempt to blunt the opposition's strategy as the party plans for an OBC Survey. Know more..

BJP Plans OBC Survey Against Opposition's Campaign

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states, namely Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have begun and the political parties are also gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections early next year. A big ‘weapon’ that the Opposition party is using as part of their election manifesto is the ‘Caste Census Campaign’ while the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been against it. But now, it seems that the ruling party is ready to blunt the opposition’s strategy because they probably feel that it might be a good option to consider an OBC Survey. With opposition parties laying thrust on caste census and trying to make it a big poll issue, the BJP is devising a strategy to counter their narrative with a meeting held at the party headquarters here deciding to plan a big reach out to the OBC community, sources said.

BJP Plans To OBC Survey Against Opposition’s Caste Census Campaign

As mentioned earlier, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning on an OBC Survey against then opposition’s caste census survey. According to sources, BJP is “serious” about countering the opposition narrative. “The BJP is planning a big programme to reach out to the OBC community. Party leaders will go to the members of the OBC community to tell them about the initiatives of the BJP-led government as also of the party for OBCs,” a party leader said.

Union Minister Amit Shah’s Comment On Caste Census

As BJP plans an OBC Survey ahead of the elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a comment on it after the meeting of the central election committee. In a press conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh he said, “We don’t practice politics of appeasement for votes. We will take an appropriate decision (on caste census) after holding discussions (within the party). The BJP never opposed a caste census but decisions have to be taken after giving it a lot of thought.”

He further reiterated this in Bihar and said, “They (the Grand Alliance) have been trying to pass themselves off as champions of OBCs with this report. But Nitish Kumar should remember that when the decision to conduct the caste survey was made, the BJP was part of the state government…The survey inflated the numbers of Muslims and Yadavs, while the number of EBCs (Extremely Backward Classes) was deflated. It was done under pressure from Lalu Prasad (of the RJD).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.