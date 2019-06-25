New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed following the demise of Rajasthan BJP President, Madan Lal Saini, news agency ANI reported. The meeting, chaired by PM Modi, was expected to begin at 9:30 AM in Parliament Library building in the national capital.

Saini passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday. He was appointed as the Rajasthan unit president only last year.

Remembering the veteran leader, PM Modi had tweeted “The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National Working President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other party leaders paid tribute to Saini.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Seventy-five-year-old Rajya Sabha MP had also been an MLA from Udaipurwati. He had started his career in politics in 1972. He had held various posts in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Morcha and the BJP’s disciplinary committee.