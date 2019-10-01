New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the party’s ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ on October 2 from New Delhi, announced the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday.

Under this 120-day exercise, the BJP plans to propagate Bapu’s ideals and principles of non-violence, simplicity and Swaraj. Therefore, it will be launched on October 2 which is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a circular issued to the party leaders, BJP noted that the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra has been extended for a three-month period. This campaign concludes on January 31, 2020, which is to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.