New Delhi: With BJP failing to reach a majority mark of 46 in the Haryana, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the saffron party is trying to pressurise the independent candidates who are willing to support the Congress.

DS Hooda, who is the son of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also said that he will urge the EC to take note of the BJP’s action.

“BJP is trying to pressurise independent candidates as most of them want to join us. It can’t be accepted in democracy. Independent candidates should be able to freely choose the party whom they wish to support. I want to appeal to EC about it through media,” Hooda was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH DS Hooda,Congress: BJP is trying to pressurize independent candidates as most of them want to join us. It can't be accepted in democracy.Independent candidates should be able to freely choose the party whom they wish to support.I want to appeal to EC about it through media pic.twitter.com/8qn3A1flJ1 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

His allegation came at a time when there is a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress in Haryana as per the trends. Congress is reportedly trying to get support of the Jannayak Janata Party which is an early winner in the state.

With the BJP not able to make a mark in the state, the Congress leader said people’s mandate clearly shows that they want to throw the Khattar government out of power in the state.

“Today, it’s clear that people’s mandate is to throw off Khattar’s govt. I want to ask Dushyant Chautala (JJP), independent candidates and other parties to come together and form the coalition government in Haryana so that people’s mandate can be respected,” he further added.