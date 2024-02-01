Home

News

BJP Putting Opposition Behind Bars To Win Lok Sabha Polls: Mamata

BJP Putting Opposition Behind Bars To Win Lok Sabha Polls: Mamata

West Bengal's Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of imprisoning opposition leaders to win the upcoming Lok Sabah Elections.

West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee

Santipur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is putting opposition leaders behind in their no-holds barred attempt to win the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The TMC chief’s scathing remarks came a day after her INDIA bloc ally Hemant Soren– the former CM of Jharkhand– was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged land scam.

Trending Now

BJP jailing opposition to win LS polls

Addressing a public distribution programme at Santipur in Nadia district, Banerjee accused the BJP-led Central government of imprisoning opposition leader in order to secure an absolute victory in the upcoming general elections.

You may like to read

“BJP is putting everyone in jail only to win the election,” the chief minister said, adding that she won’t stop fighting even if she is jailed by the saffron party.

Hemant Soren Arrest

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on late Wednesday night after the agency grilled him for over seven hours in connection with a money laundering case. Before his arrest, Soren resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand and was taken into custody by the central probe agency.

Soren has challenged his his arrest in the Jharkhand High Court, the hearing for which is scheduled today. Following his arrest, many tribal bodies had called for a ‘bandh’ today to protest ED action against the JMM leader.

Following the resignation of Hemant Soren, his close aide Champai Soren who is currently serving as the Transport Minister Of Jharkhand, has been nominated as the next CM of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.