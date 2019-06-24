Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

The 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP had also been an MLA from Udaipurwati. Saini started his career in politics in 1972. He lost the Lok Sabha election from Jhunjhunu in 1991 and 1998 and the Assembly election from Udaipurwati in 2008. He had held various posts in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Morcha and the BJP’s disciplinary committee.

He was as the Rajasthan unit president only last year, ending the confusion that has prevailed for over two months.

The state unit had been headless since Ashok Parnami, considered close to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, resigned on April 18 after the BJP’s defeat in the by-elections to one Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies in March last year.

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, party in-charge in Rajasthan Avinash Rai Khanna and State party vice-president Rajendra Gehlot, welcomed Mr. Saini’s appointment.