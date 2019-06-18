New Delhi: BJP’s Rajasthan Member of Parliament Om Birla is set to become the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, said reports on Tuesday. Birla’s name was decided by BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday itself said sources.

However, on being asked if he was NDA candidate for post the of Lok Sabha Speaker, as he left the residence of BJP National Working President J P Nadda, Birla said, “I have no information, I had just gone to meet the Working President as a ‘karyakarta’.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Birla’s wife Amita said, “It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the Cabinet for choosing him.”

Birla is also a three-time MLA. Fifty-six-year-old Birla rose from the ranks.

He started out by active participation in student politics. In 1979, Birla became the president of the student union. Beginning 1991, he was a key leader in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha as president at state level first, followed by holding the position of vice-president at the national level.

Birla won his first Assembly election from Kota South in 2003. He defeated Shanti Dhariwal from Congress by a margin of 10,101 votes. In the next Assembly elections, he defended his seat in 2008 by defeating Congress’ Ram Kishan Verma. In 2013, he won against Congress’ Pankaj Mehta. During 2003-08, Birla was the Parliamentary Secretary in the state government.

Birla won Lok Sabha elections from Kota-Bundi constituency against Ramnarayan Meena of Congress by a margin of 2,79,677 votes. In 2014, he had won from the same seat by securing a comfortable victory over his nearest rival Ijyaraj Singh from Congress. BJP had swept the general elections in Rajasthan winning all the 25 seats. This time also, the BJP didn’t fare too badly, it secured 24 of the 25 seats.