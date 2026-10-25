BJP reacts after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s objectionable ‘baap’ remark at PM Modi

New Delhi: A major political storm erupted on Sunday after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made controversial personal remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public event in Patna, Bihar. Speaking at a function commemorating the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, Kharge reacted sharply to an audience member heckling that the PM would not be removed. The comments drew immediate condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to sharp responses from senior Union Ministers and state leadership.
The controversy erupted during the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, where the Congress president was confronted by a person in the audience who shouted, “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere).
“Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Let alone Modi, even his father would go),” Kharge retorted from the dais, after a member of the audience interrupted the Congress chief’s speech and shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, Modi won’t go anywhere.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of tearing apart the decorum by using abusive language against PM Modi and his father, stating that “the Congress party was losing all limits of indecency every day”.
“This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him ‘merchant of death,’ and at times mocked his poverty by calling him chaiwala,” he stated.
Lampooning the grand old party over a decade of electoral defeats, he said that the desperation and frustration within the party were the reason behind such political slander. Amit Shah further said that the grand old party was steadily losing its base even among its own workers, and asserted that the Congress party “will receive a resounding response” like every time it chooses to.
BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the people of the country are watching this “indecent politics very closely and will give it a befitting reply in due time”.
“The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country’s honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party’s ideological bankruptcy,” he said on X.
(With inputs from agencies)
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