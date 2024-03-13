BJP Releases Candidate List For All Arunachal Pradesh Seats, Pema Khandu Fielded From Mukto

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 assembly seats.

Pema Khandu

The BJP on Wednesday released the list of candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu will contest from Mukto.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.