BJP Releases Candidate List For All Arunachal Pradesh Seats, Pema Khandu Fielded From Mukto

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 assembly seats.

Published: March 13, 2024 3:15 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

BJP, Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Itanagar
Pema Khandu

The BJP on Wednesday released the list of candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu will contest from Mukto.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.