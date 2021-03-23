Assam Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Chief JP Nadda on Tuesday released his party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and promised massive financial support for deserving families under the Orunodoi Scheme. The BJP promised to build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods. Also Read - 'Very Important Legislative Business': BJP Asks Lok Sabha Members To Be Present In House Today

"We have gained momentum of development. We are standing for a big leap. With these aspirations, we have put our words in 10 commitments to the people of Assam," Nadda said during the event.

In the election manifesto, the BJP promised to build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods. Moreover, 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme, he said.

Along with JP Nadda, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also present during the election manifesto release.

Along with JP Nadda, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also present during the election manifesto release.

The BJP Chief released the election manifesto during his two-day visit to Assam. On Sunday, the BJP released its manifesto for West Bengal polls. Apart from unveiling the party’s manifesto in Guwahati, he will also hold a road show in West Bengal at 3 PM.

“This manifesto will add new dimensions to the developmental works being carried out by the Assam BJP-led NDA government in the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A manifesto is not a mere document for us, it is our ‘Sankalp Patra’,” a statement released by BJP said.