New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of three candidates for the Assam Assembly elections and two candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls. Among the candidates from Assam, the party has named Milan Das from the Hailakandi Vidhan Sabha constituency, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha constituency and Ramakrishna Ghosh from

Hojai Vidhan Sabha constituency. And, from West Bengal, the BJP has announced Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya from the Kharagpur Sadar Vidhan Sabha constituency and Supriti Chatterji from Barjora Vidhan Sabha constituency.

On March 5, the BJP released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight seats respectively. Out of the 70 candidates, the party has given tickets to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats that were earlier held by its allies AGP and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BDF). The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

And, on March 7, the party had also released the first list of candidates list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram, a day after TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat. The list also features a number of new faces and candidates from politically crucial backward communities, as most of the constituencies that will go to polls during the first two phases are either reserved seats or have high density of SC and ST population.

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.