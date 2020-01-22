New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has listed its big names of 40 star campaigners starting with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go full steam against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

The saffron party, which won merely three seats in the previous polls, has lined up its strongest union ministers, chief ministers as well as senior state leaders in its strategised attempt to steal the AAP’s voter bank over the next 20 days.

Apart from the Prime Minister, the list also figures showstoppers like Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel and the new party president JP Nadda.

BJP releases a list of party's star campaigners for #DelhiElections. Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' in the list, besides PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda among others. pic.twitter.com/oE9DPzMZeC — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Among the state leaders campaigning for Delhi polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tops the list, while Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat and Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur are also on the list.

The list also includes Bhojpuri film stars Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal ”Nirahua”, who will campaign in constituencies having a sizeable number of Purvanchali voters.

Notably, the BJP has planned to raise national issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the violence over it, and the abrogation of Article 370. Meanwhile, it will also try to expose the “failures” of the ruling AAP, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

One of the most important aspects of the BJP’s campaign will be to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s move to provide ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies and slum redevelopment scheme to provide permanent houses to those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city.

The BJP is contesting in 67 out of the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly that goes to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.