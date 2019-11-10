New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday released the list of 52 candidates. As per the list, Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

The list further mentions the names of Anant Ojha who will contest from Rajmahal. Surya Hansada to contest from Borio, while Simon Molto to contest from Barhait.

The saffron party announced the list of candidates after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 1 met senior leaders from the state to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by Jharkhand state president Laxman Gilua, chief minister Raghubar Das, election in-charge OP Mathur and election co-in-charge Ram Vichar Netam along with the Union Minister from the state Arjun Munda.

The development comes as the Election Commission on November 1 announced that 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The EC further stated that the counting of votes for the 81-member assembly will take place on December 23.

As per the EC, the first phase of polling will be held on November 30 for 13 seats, the second phase on December 6 for 20 seats, the third phase on December 12 for 17 seats, fourth phase on December 16 for 16 seats and 15 seats will go to the polls in the last phase on December 20.

From the date of the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state, the EC stated.

This year, 20 per cent more polling stations will be set up as compared to the last Assembly election in 2014. The state is going to polls, as current Chief Minister Raghubar Das is completing the full term in office and the tenure of the Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This will be the fourth Assembly election in the state after it was separated from Bihar in 2000.

Meanwhile, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janta Dal have recently stitched a pre-poll alliance ahead of the assembly polls in the state.