New Delhi: In a bid to seek the support of the people on the move by the Union government to revoke provisions of Article 370, which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP released a short film on Wednesday as part of its campaign.

The film, which is nearly 10 minutes in length and which highlights the party’s long-held views against Article 370, was released in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is convenor of the committee to coordinate this campaign.

Along with calling Article 370 a historic blunder, which it said worked against democracy and development while fuelling terrorism, it also blames the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, for the problems in the Valley.

According to it, Nehru handled the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with India while Sardar Patel successfully saw to the integration of all other states into the Union.

The BJP never flinched from its position on the issue and nullified Article 370 in the first session of Parliament after it came back to power with a strong mandate, according to the video.

The saffron party has launched a month-long campaign to reach out to masses and prominent citizens to spread its message on the issue and seek their support.