New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been asked to refrain from making controversial statements, a day after she accused the Opposition of using ‘maarak shakti’ (evil power) to harm ruling party leaders. If reports are to be believed, the central leadership of the BJP has reprimanded Pragya and has asked her not to speak in public.

The BJP high command has reportedly asked the state leadership to inform them in case the Malegaon blast accused makes another controversial statement.

While addressing a condolence meeting at the state BJP office to pay tributes to late former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and former MP CM Babulal Gaur, the BJP MP had stated,”Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and opposition is up to something, using some ‘maarak shakti‘ against the BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders like Sushma ji, Babu Lal ji, then Jaitley ji left us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?”

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also said to be ‘very angry and upset’ over the growing tendency of BJP leaders to make uncalled for and controversial remarks that only serve to tarnish the party’s image. The Sangh is worried that such incidents are making the BJP lose its USP of being a ‘party with a difference’.

“The BJP was always known as a ‘party with a difference’ but some of the leaders are destroying the party’s image. The BJP leadership should now go beyond issuing warnings. Time has come to strict action against such MPs and MLAs. Our government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh have a very comfortable majority and a few numbers less will not make a difference,” said a senior RSS functionary.